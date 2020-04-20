NCW issues notices to AIIMS, Delhi Police over suicide attempt by woman doctor

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday issued notices to the AIIMS administration and the Delhi Police in connection with the alleged suicide attempt by a woman doctor at the premier healthcare institute here apparently over caste and gender based discrimination and harassment. The woman doctor attempted suicide on Friday, one of her colleagues at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here said.

In the notice issued to Delhi Police, the DCW sought a copy of the FIR registered in the matter, status report on investigation and asked whether the accused have been arrested till now. The panel has sought details about proposed timeline for completion of investigation and has sought the police''s reply by April 25. In the notice issued to AIIMS, the panel asked for copies of all complaints received from the woman doctor till date and action taken report on each.

It also asked whether the matter was dealt with by the Internal Complaints Committee and details of the action taken against the accused faculty member. The panel also asked for details of steps taken to assist the victim in seeking legal remedies in the matter and sought the reply by April 25.

"It is critical that exemplary action is taken against the perpetrators of caste and gender based violence. The Commission has instituted an inquiry into the matter," the notice said. The National Commission for Women (NCW) had written to the Union Health Ministry asking it to conduct an immediate inquiry in the matter. The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of AIIMS had written to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday about the administration's "inaction" on the alleged harassment of the resident doctor on the basis of caste and gender by the faculty at the premier hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.