PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:15pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 21:16 IST
Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:15pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 15 11 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 722 92 20 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 34 18 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 96 42 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 27 14 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 36 25 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 2003 290 45 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 1939 131 71 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 251 115 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 40 11 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 368 56 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 41 0 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 408 112 16 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 407 291 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 16 12 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 1414 131 74 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 4666 572 232 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 11 0 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 74 24 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 8 4 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 245 38 16 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 1535 97 25 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 1520 457 17 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 872 186 23 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 2 0 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 46 18 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 1184 140 18 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 330 73 12 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 18322 2969 590 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 17656 and the death toll at 559. The ministry said that 2842 people have so far recovered from the infection.

