Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 25,000 COVID-19 related public grievances redressed: Jitendra Singh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 22:33 IST
Over 25,000 COVID-19 related public grievances redressed: Jitendra Singh

Over 25,000 public grievances related to the coronavirus pandemic have been redressed in the last 20 days, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Monday. He complimented the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and the handlers of the national monitoring dashboard for their prompt and round-the-clock follow up, which had made it possible to limit the average disposal time of a grievance to 1.57 days.

The grievance portal launched by the DARPG under the Ministry of Personnel on April 1 this year, following the declaration of nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, has received tremendous response from people from across the country in the last three weeks, a ministry statement said. Over 25,000 COVID 19 related grievances have been redressed in the last 20 days, beginning from April 1, the statement quoting the minister said. "On the national monitoring dashboard in the grievance portal (https://darpg.gov.in), an exclusive window was introduced for COVID-19 related grievances as a result of which, any grievance related to COVID-19 got directly registered, to be accordingly followed up by the concerned, it said.

Meanwhile, about 14,982 of COVID-19 related grievances have been sent to different state governments while other grievances were sent to different central ministries for redressal, the statement said. "Specific focus is being given to grievance cases related to migrant labourers, health infrastructure and quarantine, food and civil supply related issues, banking and financial Sector issues, salary and, employee issues and school and higher education related issues," it added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

HC declines to entertain plea to restrain Kejriwal from reporting COVID-19 cases under 'markaz' category

The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea to restrain Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his administration from classifying some COVID-19 cases as Tablighi Jamaat or Masjid Markaz, saying a similar issue was before the Su...

17 test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, total count 113

The number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 100-mark in Bihar on Monday as 17 people tested positive for the disease in Nalanda district, taking the total count of such cases to 113 in the state, a top official said. Principal Secretary, Healt...

Reality Rift win again at BTS: Southeast Asia

Reality Rift posted a victory for the third straight day, topping Geek Fam 2-1 in the BTS Southeast Asia event on Monday. Reality Rift 4-3 rebounded from three straight losses before their winning streak and now is in third place. Geek Fam ...

French case raises questions over coronavirus child spread

A nine-year-old who contracted COVID-19 in eastern France did not pass the virus on to any other pupils at three ski-schools, according to new research that suggests infants are not large spreaders of the disease. The child was infected in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020