Over 25,000 COVID-19 related public grievances redressed: Jitendra Singh

Over 25,000 public grievances related to the coronavirus pandemic have been redressed in the last 20 days, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Monday. He complimented the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and the handlers of the national monitoring dashboard for their prompt and round-the-clock follow up, which had made it possible to limit the average disposal time of a grievance to 1.57 days.

The grievance portal launched by the DARPG under the Ministry of Personnel on April 1 this year, following the declaration of nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, has received tremendous response from people from across the country in the last three weeks, a ministry statement said. Over 25,000 COVID 19 related grievances have been redressed in the last 20 days, beginning from April 1, the statement quoting the minister said. "On the national monitoring dashboard in the grievance portal (https://darpg.gov.in), an exclusive window was introduced for COVID-19 related grievances as a result of which, any grievance related to COVID-19 got directly registered, to be accordingly followed up by the concerned, it said.

Meanwhile, about 14,982 of COVID-19 related grievances have been sent to different state governments while other grievances were sent to different central ministries for redressal, the statement said. "Specific focus is being given to grievance cases related to migrant labourers, health infrastructure and quarantine, food and civil supply related issues, banking and financial Sector issues, salary and, employee issues and school and higher education related issues," it added..

