Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam govt to ferry stranded migrant labourers within the state: Chief Secretary

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-04-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 22:40 IST
Assam govt to ferry stranded migrant labourers within the state: Chief Secretary

Assam government on Monday said it will ferry stranded migrant labourers within the state in coming days to help them reach their homes, but there will be no movement from outside. Addressing a press conference here, Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said the authorities will arrange transportation for one day so that the stranded labourers can go back to their homes.

"We have about 9,000 stranded migrant labourers within the state. As there are no vehicles, we will arrange transportation for one day and ferry them. It will be done within the next few days," he said. Krishna informed that there 1,641 migrant labourers in Assam from outside the state, but they will have to be here till May 3 as inter-state movement is barred till the lockdown is lifted.

"Besides, around 45,000 migrant labourers from Assam are stranded at present in various states across the country. They will also have to remain there till the lockdown is over," he added.

The chief secretary said that Assam government has decided to start functioning of all offices from April 21 to ensure delivery of public services, but with minimal staff as per the guidelines of the Central government. He, however, stressed that all the lockdown restrictions will continue to be in place till May 3.

All government offices and PSUs will have to provide transportation and no private vehicle will be allowed, Krishna said. He said that no visitors will be allowed in any government offices and any person with issues will have to contact the control room or the concerned authorities through electronic mode.

Talking about availability of food items, the chief secretary said that there is enough food stock..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

HC declines to entertain plea to restrain Kejriwal from reporting COVID-19 cases under 'markaz' category

The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea to restrain Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his administration from classifying some COVID-19 cases as Tablighi Jamaat or Masjid Markaz, saying a similar issue was before the Su...

17 test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, total count 113

The number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 100-mark in Bihar on Monday as 17 people tested positive for the disease in Nalanda district, taking the total count of such cases to 113 in the state, a top official said. Principal Secretary, Healt...

Reality Rift win again at BTS: Southeast Asia

Reality Rift posted a victory for the third straight day, topping Geek Fam 2-1 in the BTS Southeast Asia event on Monday. Reality Rift 4-3 rebounded from three straight losses before their winning streak and now is in third place. Geek Fam ...

French case raises questions over coronavirus child spread

A nine-year-old who contracted COVID-19 in eastern France did not pass the virus on to any other pupils at three ski-schools, according to new research that suggests infants are not large spreaders of the disease. The child was infected in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020