Assam govt to ferry stranded migrant labourers within the state: Chief Secretary

Assam government on Monday said it will ferry stranded migrant labourers within the state in coming days to help them reach their homes, but there will be no movement from outside. Addressing a press conference here, Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said the authorities will arrange transportation for one day so that the stranded labourers can go back to their homes.

"We have about 9,000 stranded migrant labourers within the state. As there are no vehicles, we will arrange transportation for one day and ferry them. It will be done within the next few days," he said. Krishna informed that there 1,641 migrant labourers in Assam from outside the state, but they will have to be here till May 3 as inter-state movement is barred till the lockdown is lifted.

"Besides, around 45,000 migrant labourers from Assam are stranded at present in various states across the country. They will also have to remain there till the lockdown is over," he added.

The chief secretary said that Assam government has decided to start functioning of all offices from April 21 to ensure delivery of public services, but with minimal staff as per the guidelines of the Central government. He, however, stressed that all the lockdown restrictions will continue to be in place till May 3.

All government offices and PSUs will have to provide transportation and no private vehicle will be allowed, Krishna said. He said that no visitors will be allowed in any government offices and any person with issues will have to contact the control room or the concerned authorities through electronic mode.

Talking about availability of food items, the chief secretary said that there is enough food stock..

