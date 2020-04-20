Left Menu
Development News Edition

Denial of dignity in death is ultimate sacrilege: IMA on protest over doctor's cremation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 22:44 IST
Denial of dignity in death is ultimate sacrilege: IMA on protest over doctor's cremation

Taking serious note of obstructions to the cremation of a Chennai doctor who died of COVID-19, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday warned of "appropriate retaliatory measures" if the authorities fail to stop such incidents. "It is a matter of great concern that these doctors who had died in their line of duty be treated shabbily and in such an uncivilised manner," the doctors' body said in a statement, adding if the state governments do not have power to stop such incidents, "they lose their moral right to govern". Referring to the violence and attacks faced by the healthcare workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the IMA said that it has shown much restraint in spite of extreme provocations.  "That doesn't mean our patience is endless. Abuse, violence, spitting, pelting of stones, denial of entry to societies and residential accommodation have been tolerated so far since we expected the governments to do their normal duty.  "When they are unable to discharge their constitutional obligations, perhaps these are not normal times. Denial of dignity in death is the ultimate sacrilege," IMA National President Rajan Sharma said.  Sharma said that the society must realise that doctors are rendering services at extreme risk to themselves. No nation sends its army to war without weapons.

"Doctors, nurses and healthcare workers of this country have been sent to fight against COVID-19 without PPE kits and they are dying young defending their people. If the value of such services are not realised, the easiest thing for the doctor community will be to sit at home," he said. IMA Secretary General R V Asokan said, "While all other interventions have already been withdrawn, it is very unfortunate if more services are going to be withheld for non-medical reasons. The state governments concerned are better warned to perform their constitutional duties as expected.  "Failing which IMA has no option but to resort to drastic steps to protect the rights of the medical professionals. Appropriate retaliatory measures will be decided if the constitutional machinery breaks down." An orthopaedic surgeon had to bury his associate, a neurosurgeon who died of COVID-19 here, in the middle of the night using his bare hands and a shovel at a crematorium with the help of just two hospital wardboys after the undertakers fled when a mob, protesting the interment, attacked them.

Their opposition was due to a misconception that the contagion may spread in their neighbourhood if the virus victim's burial took place. The windscreens of the ambulance in which the body of the 55-year-old neurosurgeon was brought to the crematorium on Sunday night were smashed and even the casket was not spared.

They attacked the undertakers and corporation sanitation officials, among others, using bricks, stones, bottles and sticks and chased them away..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

HC declines to entertain plea to restrain Kejriwal from reporting COVID-19 cases under 'markaz' category

The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea to restrain Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his administration from classifying some COVID-19 cases as Tablighi Jamaat or Masjid Markaz, saying a similar issue was before the Su...

17 test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, total count 113

The number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 100-mark in Bihar on Monday as 17 people tested positive for the disease in Nalanda district, taking the total count of such cases to 113 in the state, a top official said. Principal Secretary, Healt...

Reality Rift win again at BTS: Southeast Asia

Reality Rift posted a victory for the third straight day, topping Geek Fam 2-1 in the BTS Southeast Asia event on Monday. Reality Rift 4-3 rebounded from three straight losses before their winning streak and now is in third place. Geek Fam ...

French case raises questions over coronavirus child spread

A nine-year-old who contracted COVID-19 in eastern France did not pass the virus on to any other pupils at three ski-schools, according to new research that suggests infants are not large spreaders of the disease. The child was infected in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020