Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three more positive COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand, 4 recover

PTI | Ranchi/Bokaro | Updated: 20-04-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 22:57 IST
Three more positive COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand, 4 recover

Three more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Monday, taking the total in the state to 44, a top health official said. Principal Secretary (Health) Nitin Madan Kulkarni said one person each from Ranchi, Bokaro and Hazaribag districts tested positive for the virus.

A 50-year-old man tested positive in Bokaro district's Sadam village, Chief Medical Officer Dr Ashok Kumar Pathak said in a report. He is a relative of a 70-year-old man who died of the disease on April 8. He is being treated at the isolation ward of Bokaro General Hospital, Pathak said.

Jharkhand has reported two deaths due to coronavirus so far. Of the total, Ranchi district has reported 25 cases, followed by 10 in Bokaro, three in Hazaribagh, two each in Simdega and Dhanbad and one each in Koderma and Giridih districts.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday expressed happiness at the recovery of four COVID-19 patients. "There is good news from the health department. Four coronavirus patients have recovered fully. This is the signal of our victory," Soren tweeted.

Crediting and saluting the 'warriors' against the novel coronavirus, Soren said, "I express my gratitude from deep of my heart to health workers, police personnel, cleaning staff, sisters of Sakhi Mandals and other warriors." Congratulating the entire staff of the Health Department, the chief minister expressed optimism about absolute victory over the virus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

96 held in J-K's Kupwara, Baramulla for violating prohibitory orders

Ninety-six people were arrested in Kupwara and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly flouting prohibitory orders imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, police said. 93 people were arrested and 10 vehicles seize...

HC declines to entertain plea to restrain Kejriwal from reporting COVID-19 cases under 'markaz' category

The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea to restrain Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his administration from classifying some COVID-19 cases as Tablighi Jamaat or Masjid Markaz, saying a similar issue was before the Su...

17 test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, total count 113

The number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 100-mark in Bihar on Monday as 17 people tested positive for the disease in Nalanda district, taking the total count of such cases to 113 in the state, a top official said. Principal Secretary, Healt...

Reality Rift win again at BTS: Southeast Asia

Reality Rift posted a victory for the third straight day, topping Geek Fam 2-1 in the BTS Southeast Asia event on Monday. Reality Rift 4-3 rebounded from three straight losses before their winning streak and now is in third place. Geek Fam ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020