MHA alert states, UTs over CITU protest on April 21

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) asked all states and UTs to take all necessary precautionary measures to maintain law and order in view of the 'all-India protest day' called by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi (India) | Updated: 20-04-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 23:40 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) asked all states and UTs to take all necessary precautionary measures to maintain law and order in view of the 'all-India protest day' called by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Tuesday. In support of the demands of workers affected due to lockdown, CITU has called for this protest on April 21.

All state Director Generals of Police (DGPs) have been asked to make sufficient arrangements and deploy sufficient force on the ground. They will keep an eye on people who violate lockdown guidelines. The Home Ministry has already said that any kind of public gathering and religious congregation are not allowed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

