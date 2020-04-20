Left Menu
Development News Edition

Female auto-rickshaw driver gives free ride to needy in Mumbai

A female auto-rickshaw driver in Mumbai has decided to give a free ride to the needy during the coronavirus lockdown.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-04-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 23:55 IST
Female auto-rickshaw driver gives free ride to needy in Mumbai
Shital Sarode, auto-rickshaw driver, speaking to ANI in Mumbai on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A female auto-rickshaw driver in Mumbai has decided to give a free ride to the needy during the coronavirus lockdown. Shital Sarode, the auto-rickshaw driver living at Ghatkoper, helps people by giving free of cost service during lockdown to reach their destinations.

Speaking to ANI, Sarode said: "I am driving auto-rickshaw in lockdown so that I can help the people in this difficult time." "I feel happy. I am not doing this work for money. Prior to lockdown, I was driving rickshaw and earned money for my family. But now I am driving auto-rickshaw for social service and to help the people in need," added Sarode.

She further said: "If anyone is faced with an emergency, I help him or her free of cost. I take poor people to the place where the food is distributed for them." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Spike in COVID-19 cases in Singapore due to extensive testing of foreign workers: Health Ministry

The 1,426 new coronavirus cases reported in Singapore on Monday were due to the extensive testing of foreign workers, including Indians, lodged in dormitories, considered as hotspots for COVID-19 infections in the country, the health minist...

Coronavirus cases in Delhi mount to 2,081; death toll rises to 47

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 2081 on Monday, with 78 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities. A committee has been constituted for a daily aud...

INSTANT VIEW 3-Spot US oil futures crash below zero with nowhere to store crude

Energy traders fled from the expiring May U.S. oil futures contract in a frenzy on Monday, sending the contract deep into negative territory for the first time in history, as barely any buyers are willing to take delivery of oil barrels bec...

Pray at home during Ramzan: Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad to followers

Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, who has been booked by the Delhi Police for holding a religious congregation here during the lockdown, on Monday urged the followers of the organisation to pray at home in the month of Ramzan....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020