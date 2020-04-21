Raj CM condemns Palgarh lynching incident, demands strict punishment for culprits

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday condemned the lynching of three persons in Palgarh in Maharashtra and demanded stringent punishment for the cultprits

Three men, who were mistaken for thieves, were allegedly lynched on Thursday night in Palgarh. "Strongly condemn the brutal mob lynching of three persons, including two sadhus in Palgarh near Mumbai. There is no place for such mob violence and brutality in a civil society and the perpetrators must be given stringent punishment,” Gehlot tweeted. PTI SDA ANBANB

