Public movement totally banned between Ghaziabad- Delhi

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 21-04-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 15:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

the district administration today has banned the movement of the public in between Ghaziabad- Delhi. Only the media persons who are working in Delhi would be permitted by showing their passes, issued by the Ghaziabad district information office. It has also been declared that there would be no relaxation during the lockdown. The action has been initiated to check the spreading CORONA virus infection. Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI. The chief minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the district magistrates of 19 districts wherefrom the cases of CORONA virus have been reported till now. CM further instructed through video conferencing on Sunday night to the DMs to decide on relaxation during the lockdown on their own. He said. Following the instructions of CM, the decision has been taken not to open industries and offices in the district. Previous orders and conditions would remain in the same condition when the lockdown was declared. DM said.

Besides these two societies, KDP and Girnar were opened yesterday for the residents for their outside movement. On the other hand, the Islam Nagar colony and ATS society of Indira Puram have been sealed. All the roads leading towards these areas have been barricaded. A total of 15 societies are sealed and declared hot spots. DM Pandey said adding that till yesterday evening 311 reports were received by the health department (including the report of ATS society) 307 reports were diagnosed negative and four positive. 3 out of 4 positive cases till now have been tested negative and these patients have been discharged. 33 cases are positive in the district, two persons are undergoing treatment in Delhi and one in Meerut. Only 30 cases are under treatment in Ghaziabad. Till now no person has died due to viruses all the patients are recuperating.

