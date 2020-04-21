Keeping eye on doubling rate of coronavirus cases: Jain

With coronavirus cases rapidly increasing in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said authorities are keeping a watch on the doubling rate of the cases while keeping all measures in place. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city on Monday rose to 2,081, with 78 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, taking the death toll in the city to 47, according to Delhi government authorities.

The number of cases had crossed the 2,000-mark on April 20, eight days after it overshot the 1,000-mark on April 12. "Cases are increasing, but lockdown has helped in slowing down the rate. The number of cases doubled from 1,000 to 2,000 in eight days. So, we are keeping an eye on its next doubling now. But keeping all measures in place," Jain told reporters.

On Monday, nearly 70 COVID-19 tests using newly-acquired rapid antibodies diagnostic kits were conducted in Delhi in a containment zone in Nabi Karim area, and all samples came out negative, officials said. Also, a death audit committee has been constituted for daily audit of every death from COVID-19, they said.

Of the total number of 47 fatalities reported till date, 25 of the deceased were aged 60 and above, making over 53 per cent of the total death cases, the officials said. Twelve of them were aged between 50-59 and 10 were aged less than 50 years, they said.

