Over 1,300 firms get MIDC nod to resume work amid lockdown

Over 1,300 companies, including manufacturing units, foundries, textile firms, have received the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation's (MIDC) certification to resume their operations amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The MIDC is the state government's nodal agency to facilitate industries in terms of land allotment, permissions and policy making.

"We received registration of some 3,000 industries across the state, of which 1,300 have received certification from the state to resume production, processing or manufacturing," a senior MIDC official told PTI. As many as 20,000 employees will report to work at these companies, of which 60 per cent will get accommodations near their plants, the official said.

On April 3, the MIDC launched a portal called http://permission.midcindia.org and asked companies to submit their proposals to resume operations. "The MIDC has made it mandatory for companies to enforce social distancing at work, provide adequate supply of sanitisers and temporary accommodation to employees till further notice," he said.

Companies that adhere to these norms will get certification to begin operations and so far, 1,355 units have been permitted, the official said. Of the 1,355 units, 752 were located within MIDC areas, while remaining units were outside its limits, he said.

Manufacturing, textile, processing and production units have been given permits and all types of industrial activities were allowed without restrictions, he added. When asked about accommodation, he said that 40 per cent employees live in green zones or close to their workplaces.

Large industries will have to operate with only 50 per cent of staff, while medium and small-scale companies can operate with full capacity, the official clarified..

