Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 1,300 firms get MIDC nod to resume work amid lockdown

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 15:30 IST
Over 1,300 firms get MIDC nod to resume work amid lockdown

Over 1,300 companies, including manufacturing units, foundries, textile firms, have received the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation's (MIDC) certification to resume their operations amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The MIDC is the state government's nodal agency to facilitate industries in terms of land allotment, permissions and policy making.

"We received registration of some 3,000 industries across the state, of which 1,300 have received certification from the state to resume production, processing or manufacturing," a senior MIDC official told PTI. As many as 20,000 employees will report to work at these companies, of which 60 per cent will get accommodations near their plants, the official said.

On April 3, the MIDC launched a portal called http://permission.midcindia.org and asked companies to submit their proposals to resume operations. "The MIDC has made it mandatory for companies to enforce social distancing at work, provide adequate supply of sanitisers and temporary accommodation to employees till further notice," he said.

Companies that adhere to these norms will get certification to begin operations and so far, 1,355 units have been permitted, the official said. Of the 1,355 units, 752 were located within MIDC areas, while remaining units were outside its limits, he said.

Manufacturing, textile, processing and production units have been given permits and all types of industrial activities were allowed without restrictions, he added. When asked about accommodation, he said that 40 per cent employees live in green zones or close to their workplaces.

Large industries will have to operate with only 50 per cent of staff, while medium and small-scale companies can operate with full capacity, the official clarified..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand extends foreigners' visas as coronavirus cases slow

Thailands cabinet approved a second automatic visa extension for foreigners for three more months on Tuesday, in a bid to prevent long queues at immigration centres and stem the spread of the coronavirus.Foreigners whose visas had expired s...

Congo artisanal cobalt programme expands with industry backing

A programme to monitor and improve artisanal cobalt mines in Democratic Republic of Congo will double the number of mining sites it covers this year through a partnership between RCS Global and the Responsible Minerals Initiative.RCS Global...

UK Parliament prepares for virtual debates amid COVID-19 lockdown

Britains Parliament is preparing for MPs to return to the House of Commons from their Easter recess to pass a law on Tuesday to hold virtual debates and pave the way for a historic hybrid parliamentary setting amid the coronavirus lockdown....

Athletics-Former UK Athletics performance director Black dies aged 60

Former performance director of UK Athletics UKA Neil Black died over the weekend at the age of 60, the organisation said on Tuesday. Black stood down as performance director after seven years in October when Britain managed only five medals...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020