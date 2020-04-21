Left Menu
Coronavirus: 2 women cops in Odisha postpone wedding

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-04-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 15:41 IST
Marriages can wait but not the call of duty against coronavirus pandemic. At the time when policemen are playing a vital role, two women police personnel in Sundergarh district of Odisha have decided to postpone their weddings so that they do not shirk from their professional commitment.

Home guard Tilotama Meher's wedding was scheduled for April 12 while constable Sunita Adha was scheduled to tie the knot on April 25, DGP Abhay said after his recent visit to Sundergarh district. "Tilotama has postponed her wedding to be on coronavirus duty for making the world safe for all brides," the DGP said.

Regarding Sunita, who is posted at Birmitrapur, the DGP said that she postponed her wedding to make her locality safe for all. "Our compliments to Tilotama and Sunita," the DGP said.

Police sources said, most of the personnel engaged in COVID-19 duty have already cancelled their family functions to be on duty during the ongoing lockdown which has been imposed to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in a twitter post had earlier said, "Thousands of police men are making personal and family sacrifices joining our fight against COVID-19. Let us honour their sacrifice by staying at homes and maintain social distancing. Appeal all to to respect lockdown for your safety and safety of society." PTI AAM MM MM

