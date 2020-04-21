Lockdown: Economic revival plan by June, says Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said his government would come up with an economic revival plan by June this year, and added he had no intention of seeking a financial package from the Centre at this juncture amid the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak. He agreed that the economic downturn due to the outbreak could result in loss of jobs.

"Goa has never witnessed this kind of a disaster. We need help of political parties, educationists, industrialists and the common public to come out of it. We have formed an economic revival committee comprising experts as well as an expenditure control committee for fiscal management measures in government departments," he told PTI. "A roadmap is being created to make gram panchayats and municipalities self sustainable using available resources.

By the first week of June, the state government will come up with an economic revival plan," he said. Sawant said social schemes would not be curtailed and infrastructure would continue to get priority but unwanted expenditure would be curbed as per the recommendation of the expenditure committee.

Speaking on an economic package from the Centre, Sawant said, "The Centre is currently tackling the COVID-19 outbreak. We will not ask for a package from the Centre to revive the economy now. Let the country win the battle against the coronavirus outbreak first," he stated..

