Live shell defused in J-K's Rajouri

A live mortar shell fired by Pakistani troops was defused by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Tuesday

The mortar shell was found in Ding hamlet, triggering panic among people, they said

On receiving information, the Army rushed to the spot and defused the mortar shell safely, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

