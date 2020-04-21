Maha:COVID-19 infected cops to get Rs 1L advance for treatment

Maharashtra Police have decided to give an advance of Rs 1 lakh to its personnel infected by the coronavirus to help them manage their treatment cost. Additional Director General of Police (Administration) Sanjiv Kumar Singhal issued an order to this effect on Monday.

"All unit commanders have been directed that if any policeman is infected by the novel coronavirus, Rs 1 lakh as advance should be immediately approved to him from the police welfare fund, he said in the order. State Director General of Police Subodh Kumar Jaiswal had already issued oral instructions for this to unit commanders during a recent video conference.

At least 37 police personnel, including eight officers, have tested positive for coronavirus in the state. Most of these police personnel are from Mumbai and they possibly came in contact with coronavirus-infected persons while on duty during the lockdown.

The Maharashtra police force comprises nearly 2.2 lakh personnel, including about 20,000 officers..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.