Over 200 people arrested in Kolkata for defying lockdown

At least 215 people were arrested in the city on Tuesday for defying lockdown norms and not wearing masks while stepping outside, police said. Till noon, 131 people were held for deliberate violation of the safety restrictions, and another 84 for not wearing masks, a senior police officer said.

The arrests were made by the Kolkata Police during checking at barricades and while patrolling across the metropolis, he said. Four vehicles have also been impounded, police added.

