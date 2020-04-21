Maha govt revises norms on doorstep delivery of newspapers

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday revised its last week's guidelines prohibiting door-to -door delivery of newspapers and magazines in the state and said the curb will be in force only in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune city, both COVID-19 hotspots. In its April 18 notification, the government had prohibited door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines across the state even while saying that the print media is exempted from lockdown norms from April 20.

Wherever door-to-door delivery of newspapers or magazines is done, it shall be with knowledge of the receiver. Personnel engaged in delivery shall wear mask, use hand sanitiser and follow social distancing norms, the government said in an order here.

However, given the extent of COVID-19 spread in MMR and Pune city, door-to-door delivery is prohibited in these areas and also all containment zones, it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.