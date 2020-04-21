Left Menu
Telangana: Rao asks senior officials to visit districts to monitor COVID-19 containment measures

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-04-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 19:04 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday asked the Chief Secretary, DGP and other senior officials to visit different districts in the State to monitor how the measures initiated to contain the spread of COVID-19 are being implemented. Rao held a meeting with senior state government officials here to discuss the measures taken to contain the virus and the implementation of lockdown.

The COVID-19 situation in Hyderabad and other places was reviewed, an official release said. It was decided at the meeting that senior officials should tour the districts and monitor the situation, it said.

As per Rao's instructions, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy and other officials would visit Suryapet, Gadwal and Vikarabad districts on Wednesday, the release added. The Chief Minister on Sunday last announced extension of ongoing lockdown in the state till May 7 without any relaxations.

According to a media bulletin on April 20 night, the total positive cases in the state stood at 872. The number of active cases was 663.

Twenty-three people had succumbed to the virus, while 186 had been cured/discharged from hospitals, the bulletin said. A majority of the cases in the state have been reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).PTI SJR BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

