Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 patient from West Bengal died of cancer: Odisha govt

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-04-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 19:42 IST
COVID-19 patient from West Bengal died of cancer: Odisha govt

The Odisha government said a 70-year-old man from West Bengal, who died at a special COVID-19 hospital here on Tuesday, had recovered from novel coronavirus and the cause of his death was cancer. The man, a resident of Midnapore in West Bengal, was brought to Bhubaneswar in an ambulance and admitted to the private hospital where he tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month. Since the man had recovered from the highly infectious disease by testing negative twice, his demise will not be considered as COVID-19 death, the Odisha government’s COVID-19 spokesperson, Subroto Bagchi, said. “Though the man from West Bengal was detected as a COVID-19 case, he had recovered from the disease. He had other infections and died of cancer. Therefore, we maintain the COVID-19 death toll at one,” Bagchi said during the daily briefing here. The state government in a separate communication said the West Bengal resident had previously been operated at the private hospital in Bhubaneswar for a pituitary tumour. He had gone to the private hospital for follow-up treatment and tested positive for COVID-19, the official said, adding after treatment, he tested negative for COVID-19 in two consecutive tests.

“Although, he had recovered from COVID-19, he could not be discharged due to his other pre-existing medical complaints. He passed away this morning due to hypopituitarism with septic shock and multi-organ failure,” the state government statement said. The state government said the 70-year-old man had been shifted to the private hospital in Bhubaneswar on April 7 from a hospital in Midnapore. The ambulance carrying him had stopped at a tea stall at Balasore bypass between 5 am and 7 am on April 8. He was admitted to the hospital here on April 8 morning and kept in isolation. He tested positive for COVID-19 on April 9, the government statement said. Later, he was shifted to KIMS COVID-19 Hospital in Bhubaneswar on April 9, it added. Odisha reported its first COVID-19 death on April 6. The deceased was a 72-year-old retired government employee from Jharpada area in the state capital. He died at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar and his funeral was conducted as per government protocol. The state has reported 79 COVID-19 cases, out of which 49 cases are active, 29 recovered and one died due to the disease. PTI AAM SKN SBN SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

German football 'must repay trust': Bundesliga boss

The boss of the Bundesliga says the German league must repay the trust shown by Angela Merkels government if football returns, as expected on May 9, despite the coronavirus pandemic. It is our task to repay this trust, said Christian Seifer...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. existing home sales dive; prices still strong

U.S. home sales dropped by the most in nearly 4-12 years in March as extraordinary measures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus brought buyer traffic to a virtual standstill, supporting analysts views that the economy contracted ...

Security threats, terrorism, climate key global challenges for India participants of UN dialogue

Participants in India for a global dialogue and survey initiated by the United Nations have listed security threats, terrorism and conflict, climate change and environment and equal access to basic services as the main global trends and cha...

Dubai wins tentative approval to delay its Expo 2020 to 2021

A world body on Tuesday tentatively approved Dubais request to move its Expo 2020 worlds fair to next year over the coronavirus pandemic. The Paris-based Bureau International des Expositions executive committee said its member states will v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020