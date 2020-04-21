Left Menu
Jharkhand launches another app to help people get essential commodities

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 21-04-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 20:01 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday launched a mobile app which will help the people of the state get their essential commodities during the lockdown period to control the spread of COVID-19. Soren launched the 'Jharkhand Bazar' mobile App to enable people in the state get their daily requirements.

The app will help people maintain social distancing as they will get all their essential commodities through this app without moving out of their homes. "The only cure is social distancing and this App will help," Soren said.

The 'Jharkhand Bazar' app has been created by the Department of Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs. This application can be downloaded from Google Playstore and will assist people staying in municipal corporations,n agar panchayat, nagar parishad areas to get essential supplies.

"The App has been launched with an aim to enable food commodities reach the people staying in small, medium and large cities and townships," Soren said after the launch of the App. M-Pass will be issued for consumers who seek home delivery and in case of not getting home delivery they could purchase essential commodities within a stipulated time period, an official release said, adding this app will not function in 'hotspot' areas.

Soren said that the government had on April 16 launched an App to assist the states people stranded outside following the nationwide lockdown and so far about two lakh "Pravasi mazdoors" downloaded the app. He said shortly the state government would transfer Rs 1000 in the bank accounts of the stranded people.

To move the economy forward amid the lockdown some area of works were given relaxation, Soren said, adding that the state government is following the central instructions on the lockdown..

