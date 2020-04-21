Delhi govt to give 2000 food coupons each to MPs, MLAs for distribution among the needy: CM

The Delhi government will give 2,000 food coupons each to every MLA and MP in the city for distribution among the needy in their constituencies amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday. Addressing the media online, Kejriwal said 47 people have died of COVID-19 so far, adding that 83 per cent of the deaths were related to co-morbid conditions. Kejriwal also said the government will start COVID-19 testing for mediapersons from Wednesday.

"We have set up a centre. All media houses and journalists will be informed about it. Interested mediapersons can undergo tests from tomorrow morning at the centre," he said. The chief minister said his government has also decided to provide free-ration to around 30 lakh people who do not have ration cards, asserting that there are currently 71 lakh beneficiaries of public distribution system and they are being provided free-ration by the government.

Government will also distribute kits of daily-use items such as soap, oil, sugar, turmeric and salt along with ration for the month of May, he said, adding that it will start it from April 27 or April 28 onwards. "The Delhi government has prepared a plan of food security for the needy. We will provide free-ration to around one crore people and it means we will be providing ration to half the population of Delhi," Kejriwal said.

The chief minister said the government has also decided to give 2000 food coupons each to every MLA and MP for distribution among the needy in their respective constituencies. "Every MLA and MP will distribute food coupons to those who did not have ration cards and could not apply for the same online. Those people getting e-coupon will also be given kits of daily-use items," he also said.

There are 1,603 active coronavirus cases in Delhi, while 47 people have died of COVID-19 so far, Kejriwal said, adding that 83 per cent of the deaths were related co-morbid conditions. He said with a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government will procure 60 new ambulances and an order has been issued for the same. Out of 1,397 samples taken, 78 were found infected with COVID-19 on Monday, he said.

Kejriwal requested people to take extra care of senior citizens those aged above 60 and not to allow them to step out of houses. He said 47 people have so far died of COVID-19, adding that 80 per cent of people, who died, were aged more than 50.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 2081 on Monday, with 78 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day..

