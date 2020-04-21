Thane: 7 offer prayers on Bhiwandi building terrace; booked

Seven people were booked forgathering on the terrace of a building in violation oflockdown norms for the coronavirus outbreak and offering namazin Bhiwandi township of Maharashtra's Thane district, policesaid on Tuesday

The incident happened at around 7pm on Monday, saidDeputy Commissioner of Police Rajkumar Shinde

"They have been booked under IPC, Maharashtra COVID-19Rules, Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act byBhiwandi town police," he said, adding that no arrests havebeen made in this connection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.