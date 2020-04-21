Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 2,156; no fresh deaths: Authorities

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 20:24 IST
The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Tuesday rose to 2,156, with 75 new cases and no fresh deaths reported, Delhi government authorities said. Of the total number of 47 deaths reported till date, 25 of the deceased were aged 60 and above, making over 53 per cent of the total death cases, they said.

Twelve of them were aged between 50-59 and 10 were aged less than 50 years, officials said. By Monday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 2,081, including 47 deaths.

According to the heath bulletin released by the Delhi Health Department on Tuesday, no fresh deaths have been reported..

