2 held for animal slaughter in Muzaffarnagar

Two persons were arrested under the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday, police said

The alleged incident of animal slaughter took place in Titawi area, they said

There are a total five suspects in the case of which two were held in a raid while others are absconding, police said. They said efforts are on to nab the other suspects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

