Karna govt to conduct health camp in Bengaluru to identify journalists affected by COVID-19

(Eds: Recasting intro, minor edits) Bengaluru, Apr 21 (PTI): Alarmed over 53 journalists testing positive for COVID-19 in neigbouring Maharashtra, the Karnataka government on Tuesday decided to conduct a health check up camp in the city to identify journalists affected by the virus. "Dear friends in the media, you are toiling 24 hours a day without bothering about your life just like the doctors and police.

Our concern is that you should not overlook your health while performing your duty. I request you to please take care of your health and undergo medical examination," Yediyurappa tweeted.

On his directions, the Information and Public Relation Commissioner S N Siddaramappa wrote to the Commissioner of Health and Public Welfare toconduct a medical checkup camp for the journalists. Pointing out that there are about 1,000 journalists in the city, Siddaramappa asked the health commissioner to fix the date, time and place for the camp.

During the regular COVID-19 related briefing on Monday, a reporter had raised the issue of 53 journalists in Maharashtra testing positive for the disease, with Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar. Kumar on Tuesday wrote to the Chief Minister, requesting that a medical camp be held to identify journalists affected with the virus, after which the latter gave the go ahead.

In Maharashtra, 53 out of the 171 scribes examined medically were found to have the viral infection. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had collected swab samples of 171 mediapersons, including electronic and print media journalists, photographers and cameramen at a special camp organised at Azad Maidanhere in Mumbai on April 16 and 17 for COVID-19 testing of scribes,.

Out of them, 53 tested positive for COVID-19..

