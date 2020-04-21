Mizoram to provide financial assistance to stranded people

Mizoram government would provide financial assistance amounting to over Rs 2.5 crore to local volunteers, rehabilitation centres and state residents, who are stranded in different parts of the country due to the nationwide lock, an official said on Tuesday. The meeting of Utilization of Chief Ministers Relief Fund for COVID-19 headed by its chairman and chief secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo on Monday decided to dole out over Rs 1.56 crore to 34 Mizo Welfare associations in various cities and towns across the country for the stranded Mizos, the official of the Health department said.

He said that a total of Rs 2 lakh would also be given to stranded Mizos, who reside in the area where no Mizo Welfare Association exist. The Mizoram government also decided to assist Chin refugees from Myanmar, who are stuck in Delhi, with Rs 5 lakh and another Rs 57 lakh has been earmarked for assistance to 15 Young Mizo Association (YMA) Groups and other associations, which volunteered for vigilance to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in the state, the official said.

Relief amounting to over Rs 2.9 lakh would be given to 24 rehabilitation centres and orphanage homes, which did not receive relief earlier. According to officials of the task group on migrant workers and stranded travellers, more than 2,500 people from Mizoram are currently stranded in different parts of the counntry due to the ongoing lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

Earlier, the state government had launched a web portal for the stranded people. Meanwhile, an official statement said that at least 96 stranded migrant workers and visitors from various states were provided shelter and food.

Another 1,478 outsiders, who have shelters of their own, were also given food and essential items from State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), the statement said. TATA trusts on Tuesday provided 10,000 masks and 10,000 pairs of hand gloves to the Mizoram government.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga took to twitter to thank the company. "Sincere gratitude to tata trusts for 10,000 3layers masks and 10,000 pairs of gloves delivered at Mizoram house Delhi today," he said.

More equipment like PPEs, ventilators and others essential equipment are expected in the coming month to aid the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, he added..

