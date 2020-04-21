Tribal people need to be sensitised about coronavirus crisis: Rajasthan governor

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday expressed the need to continuously sensitise people in tribals areas about the crisis posed by the coronavirus pandemic. He said officers should remain vigilant and make people aware about the situation. They should ensure that tribals get the benefits of government schemes, he added. Mishra held a video conference with district collectors and other officials of tribal areas of the state on Tuesday. He asked them to ensure that students in these areas remain connected with the education system

The governor issued a statement saying that proper arrangements should be made so that the harvesting, procurement and sale of crops run smoothly. He also wished officers on Civil Service Day.

