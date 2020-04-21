Left Menu
17 bank branches shut in containment zones of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-04-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 21:25 IST
A total of 17 branches of four banks have been shut from Tuesday in the COVID-19 containment zones of North 24 Parganas district, officials said. The district administration has ordered temporary closure of the branches in the containment zones of the district, which include areas of Dum Dum, Bhatpara, Belghoria, Barrackpore, Baguihati, Madhyamgram and Barasat, to restrict people-to-people contact, they said.

"Seventeen branches -- Indian Bank (1), Bank of Baroda (4), UCO Bank (10) and Bandhan Bank (2) -- have been identified by the administration," Lead District Manager Salan Bage told PTI. Bage said the temporary shutdown will countinue until further orders.

