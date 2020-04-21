Left Menu
20 arrested, 8 vehicles seized for defying lockdown: Noida police

PTI | Noida | Updated: 21-04-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 22:22 IST
Twenty people were arrested and challans issued to more than 300 vehicle owners across Noida and Greater Noida on Tuesday for allegedly defying restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, police said. In Gautam Buddh Nagar, coronavirus hotspots (areas that have recorded multiple COVID-19 positive cases) have been completely sealed off, while restrictions under CrPC section 144 are also in place due to the pandemic.

"Seven FIRs were registered on Tuesday for lockdown violations and 20 people arrested. A total of 795 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 323 of them, while eight others were impounded," the police said in a statement. The FIRs were registered under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more persons, they said.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has already extended the restrictions imposed under CrPC Section 144 till May 3, covering the duration of the country-wide lockdown as announced by the central government. All public events including religious or political congregations, cultural or sports meet and protest marches and processions will remain banned till May 3 and action will be taken against violators under IPC section 188, officials said.

According to official police figures, around 2,664 people have been arrested for violating lockdown restrictions since March 25 in Gautam Buddh Nagar. As of Tuesday, 31 hotspots have been sealed off across Noida and Greater Noida due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and so far 101 positive cases of coronavirus recorded in the district, according to officials.

