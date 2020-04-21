Goa CM thanks PM, Shah for new MHA guidelines on seafarers

Goa CM thanks PM, Shah for new MHA guidelines on seafarersPTI | Panaji | Updated: 21-04-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 22:51 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said seafarers from the state stranded on ships due to the coronavirus outbreak will be back home soon. Sawant was reacting to recent guidelines by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs which has allowed seafarers stranded at Indian ports to disembark.
"I thank the Hon. PM @narendramodi Ji. Hon. HM @AmitShah ji for permitting the disembarking of seafarers at Indian ports. Goans stranded on the high seas will now soon be back home," he tweeted. The coastal state has between 7000-10000 seafarers.
