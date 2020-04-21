Businessman killed over property dispute in Nagpur

A businessman was killed inNagpur on Tuesday evening over a property dispute, policesaid

Haribhau Savarkar had sold a parking plot to one BuntySheikh who constructed an illegal structure there, said anofficial of Sakkardara police station

"The structure was demolished recently by the civiccorporation and Bunty accused Savarkar of playing a role init. At around 3:30pm. Bunty stabbed Savarkar to death andfled. A murder case has been registered and efforts are on tonab the accused," he added.

