Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deshmukh meets police officials in Nagpur

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 23:34 IST
Deshmukh meets police officials in Nagpur

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday asked the police force to maintain law and order in Nagpur city and division till May 3. He also urged the Muslim community to offer namaz and break the fast during Ramzan by staying inside their homes during the lockdown.

"The lockdown period has been extended till May 3 to contain the spread of the coronavirus. During this period, the government has allowed certain industrial establishments to work," he was quoted as saying in an official statement. "Against this backdrop, the law and order situation in Nagpur city and division should be maintained properly," Deshmukh told top police officials at a meeting in Nagpur, the statement said.

The minister also asked the cops to take care of their own health. "Masks should be provided to officials and staff. Police stations should be disinfected," Deshmukh instructed the officials.

The statement also informed that 797 vehicles have been seized in Nagpur till now for violating lockdown..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

Know about the negative crude future and how it impacts consumers?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

LCK awards: 'Bdd' named Player of the Split

Gen.G mid laner Gwak Bdd Bo-seong was named Player of the Split for the League Champions Korea 2020 Spring Split. Bdd helped Gen.G clinch the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and an automatic berth in Saturdays final with a 14-4 record during rou...

Italy's Conte signals longer lockdown

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte prepared Italians for a longer lockdown Tuesday despite a second successive drop in the number of registered coronavirus cases. Italy is approaching a fateful decision on whether to lift stay-at-home orders and...

S.Africa's Ramaphosa pledges COVID rescue package worth 10% of GDP

South Africas President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 500 billion rand 26.33 billion rescue package on Tuesday, equivalent to 10 of the GDP of Africas most industrialised nation, to try to cushion the economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic...

Coronavirus hits migrant hostel as Greece plans to ease lockdown

Dozens of migrants, including many single-parent families, accomodated at a hostel in southern Greece tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday as the government prepared for a gradual easing of a broad lockdown from April 27. Compared...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020