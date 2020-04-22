Left Menu
Odisha Assembly Speaker urges MLAs, MPs to provide details of people stranded in other states

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-04-2020 00:33 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 00:33 IST
Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro on Tuesday urged all the MLAs and MPs to inform his office about the people stranded outside the state amid the ongoing lockdown. Patro also said that the Odisha Assembly will soon set up a help desk for migrant workers.

He said this after holding a meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla through video-conferencing. It is decided that the MLAs and MPs will provide information about the migrant workers from their respective constituencies, stranded in other states due to the lockdown," Patro told reporters.

"Based on this information, the state government will take necessary steps for the rehabilitation of these workers," he said. He also said that spitting, chewing betel leaves and smoking in the Assembly premises have been prohibited.

Any Assembly employee found drunk on duty will be dismissed from service, he added..

