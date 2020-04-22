28,000 people booked in West Bengal since March-end for violating lockdown norms: Chief secy

Around 28,000 people from across West Bengal have been booked under different sections of the IPC for violating lockdown norms since "March-end", Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said on Tuesday. During the period, around 3,000 vehicles have also been impounded in connection with the non-adherence of safety restrictions, he said.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police on Tuesday arrested at least 839 people in the city for defying lockdown rules, not wearing masks while stepping outside and spitting in the open. Till 8 pm, 616 people were held for deliberate violation of the curbs, 198 for not wearing masks and 25 for spitting in public places, a senior police officer said.

The arrests were made by the police during checking at barricades and while patrolling across the metropolis, he added..

