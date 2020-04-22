Two terrorists killed in J-K's Shopian
Two terrorists killed in Operation Melahura in Shopian, according to Chinar Corps, Indian Army.ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 22-04-2020 08:08 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 08:08 IST
Two terrorists killed in Operation Melahura in Shopian, according to Chinar Corps, Indian Army.
Operation is still underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.