Four terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

Four terrorists have been killed in an ongoing operation in South Kashmir's Shopian district which began on Wednesday morning.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Shopian district in the early hours of Wednesday.

Earlier the reports came that two terrorists has been eliminated in the operation. The operation is still underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

