COVID-19: Death toll rises to 55 in Pune

A 53-year-old COVID-19 positive patient, passed away on Tuesday night, taking the death toll in Pune district to 55, said Health Department officials.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-04-2020 10:33 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 10:33 IST
A 53-year-old COVID-19 positive patient, passed away on Tuesday night, taking the death toll in Pune district to 55, said Health Department officials. The deceased was admitted to the hospital on April 20. He had morbid obesity and hypertension.

Pune Police have imposed more restrictions here for the next two days. Only pharmacy and milk shops will remain open while grocery, meat, chicken, vegetables and egg shops will remain closed for the next two days. Meanwhile, with 1383 new cases and 50 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's total number of positive COVID-19 cases stands at 19,984, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit State with 5,218 COVID-19 positive cases while Gujarat (2178) and Delhi (2156) are the two next-most affected states. Maharashtra has reported 251 deaths, the highest fatality rate among the states. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

