Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Bigger threat of climate change...': Mamata's message on Earth Day amid pandemic

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-04-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 12:08 IST
'Bigger threat of climate change...': Mamata's message on Earth Day amid pandemic
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Describing the COVID-19 pandemic as the biggest threat in the history of human civilization, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday cautioned the people that the bigger threat of climate change is looming large. On Earth Day, Banerjee urged the people to come together and fight the challenges of climate change to protect the planet.

Today is #EarthDay. Our planet is going through one of the biggest crisis in human history - the #CoronaPandemic. But a bigger threat is staring at us - climate change. We must all act together to fight these challenges and preserve our beautiful planet, she tweeted.

To demonstrate support for environmental protection, Earth Day is celebrated annually around the globe on April 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Singapore confirms 1,016 more coronavirus cases

Singapores health ministry said on Wednesday it had preliminarily confirmed another 1,016 cases of the novel coronavirus, taking total infections there to 10,141.The health ministry said most of the cases were among migrant workers living i...

Coronavirus: India readying rapid response teams for Bangladesh, Bhutan, SL and Afghanistan

India is readying separate rapid response teams for dispatching to friendly neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in spirit of its commitment to help them deal with the coronavirus pandemic, official sour...

UK inflation falls as shoppers turn cautious in virus crisis

Britains inflation rate dropped in March when oil prices tumbled and the coronavirus crisis escalated, official data showed on Wednesday, with a fall in clothing and footwear prices signaling how cautious shoppers were turning.In what is li...

Iceland introduces aid package 2.0 to help firms and families

Iceland will inject an additional 420 million into the economy with a package of measures to help smaller businesses and vulnerable groups recover from the coronavirus lockdown, the government said late on Tuesday. Iceland, which has had su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020