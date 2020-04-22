Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 11:29 a.m.

CRPF jawan tests positive for COVID-19 and is admitted to Delhi hospital. 11:22 a.m.

Two city-based professionals, who were working from home and using the Zoom video calling app, allegedly received ransomware threats, demanding payments in bitcoins, police say. 11:19 a.m.

Coronavirus may be aided by body's own immune response to enter more cells, study says. 11:17 a.m.

Gujarat records 94 new COVID-19 cases and five more succumbing to coronavirus as state tally jumps to 2,272 cases and 95 deaths. 11:06 a.m.

US State Missouri files lawsuit against China on coronavirus handling. 10:31 a.m.

WHO becoming tool of 'Chinese propaganda', US says. 10:22 a.m.

Three persons test positive for COVID-19 in Bhadrak. 10:00 a.m.

Death toll due to COVID-19 touches 640, as the number of cases rise to 19,984 in India. 9:58 a.m.

Panel to examine if privacy and sensitive data of COVID-19 patients are protected. 9:56 a.m.

Lockdown gives time for Mumbai's busy rail network maintenance. 9:53 a.m.

The West Bengal government says it will abide by Centre's orders on lockdown. 9:43 a.m.

US President Donald Trump threatens to terminate the trade deal with China if Beijing did not honour its provisions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that originated in the country. 9:31 a.m.

US will have a second wave of coronavirus, health official says. 9:07 a.m.

China steps-up testing at borders as imported coronavirus cases cross 1,600. 8:22 a.m.

Trump suspends issuing of new green cards for 60 days. 3:40 a.m.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration asks media houses in Noida and Delhi to send details of their personnel who need to travel between the two cities during lockdown..

