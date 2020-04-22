Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 12:12 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 12:12 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 11:29 a.m.

CRPF jawan tests positive for COVID-19 and is admitted to Delhi hospital. 11:22 a.m.

Two city-based professionals, who were working from home and using the Zoom video calling app, allegedly received ransomware threats, demanding payments in bitcoins, police say. 11:19 a.m.

Coronavirus may be aided by body's own immune response to enter more cells, study says. 11:17 a.m.

Gujarat records 94 new COVID-19 cases and five more succumbing to coronavirus as state tally jumps to 2,272 cases and 95 deaths. 11:06 a.m.

US State Missouri files lawsuit against China on coronavirus handling. 10:31 a.m.

WHO becoming tool of 'Chinese propaganda', US says. 10:22 a.m.

Three persons test positive for COVID-19 in Bhadrak. 10:00 a.m.

Death toll due to COVID-19 touches 640, as the number of cases rise to 19,984 in India. 9:58 a.m.

Panel to examine if privacy and sensitive data of COVID-19 patients are protected. 9:56 a.m.

Lockdown gives time for Mumbai's busy rail network maintenance. 9:53 a.m.

The West Bengal government says it will abide by Centre's orders on lockdown. 9:43 a.m.

US President Donald Trump threatens to terminate the trade deal with China if Beijing did not honour its provisions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that originated in the country. 9:31 a.m.

US will have a second wave of coronavirus, health official says. 9:07 a.m.

China steps-up testing at borders as imported coronavirus cases cross 1,600. 8:22 a.m.

Trump suspends issuing of new green cards for 60 days. 3:40 a.m.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration asks media houses in Noida and Delhi to send details of their personnel who need to travel between the two cities during lockdown..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UP hospital launches special drive for pregnant women during lockdown

The Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College, one of the frontline hospitals in western Uttar Pradesh for testing and treating coronavirus patients, has launched a special drive for regular monitoring of pregnant women during the lockdown. It i...

Singapore confirms 1,016 more coronavirus cases

Singapores health ministry said on Wednesday it had preliminarily confirmed another 1,016 cases of the novel coronavirus, taking total infections there to 10,141.The health ministry said most of the cases were among migrant workers living i...

Coronavirus: India readying rapid response teams for Bangladesh, Bhutan, SL and Afghanistan

India is readying separate rapid response teams for dispatching to friendly neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in spirit of its commitment to help them deal with the coronavirus pandemic, official sour...

UK inflation falls as shoppers turn cautious in virus crisis

Britains inflation rate dropped in March when oil prices tumbled and the coronavirus crisis escalated, official data showed on Wednesday, with a fall in clothing and footwear prices signaling how cautious shoppers were turning.In what is li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020