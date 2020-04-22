Fun activities for over 16 lakh Odisha kids in home during lockdown

The Odisha government has joined hands with UNICEF to keep over 16 lakh children in the state busy with several fun-filled activities during the ongoing lockdown. As many as 72,587 Anganwadi or child care centres, having a strength of 16.13 lakh in the age group of three-six years, are closed since the lockdown was imposed, an official said.

There was a need for engaging and stimulating these children, he added. The Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti department along with UNICEF, therefore, on Tuesday released 'Ghare Ghare Arunima' -- a calendar-based fun-filled list of activities for children to be implemented with the support of parents and grandparents, he said.

This will help sustain early learning and ensure school readiness of the children, the official said. It is important for families to keep their children engaged in meaningful activities at home, said the department's secretary Anu Garg while launching the programme through video-conference.

She hoped that the activities will keep the children stimulated and improve their psychosocial well being. It will also strengthen the bond between the members of the family, she said.

The programme stresses on reaching out to parents for keeping their children engaged in activities such as action songs, dance, painting and storytelling based on the prescribed theme of the month. It also focuses on the practice of good habits such as washing hands, hygiene and sanitation, and social distancing to prevent infection.

Further, the children will also be taught household chores such as folding clothes and watering plants, she said. She said the calendar of activities will be shared digitally with parents by the Anganwadi workers.

For homes without internet connectivity, printed copies of the calendar will be circulated, she said..