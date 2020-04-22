Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fun activities for over 16 lakh Odisha kids in home during lockdown

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-04-2020 12:35 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 12:35 IST
Fun activities for over 16 lakh Odisha kids in home during lockdown

The Odisha government has joined hands with UNICEF to keep over 16 lakh children in the state busy with several fun-filled activities during the ongoing lockdown. As many as 72,587 Anganwadi or child care centres, having a strength of 16.13 lakh in the age group of three-six years, are closed since the lockdown was imposed, an official said.

There was a need for engaging and stimulating these children, he added. The Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti department along with UNICEF, therefore, on Tuesday released 'Ghare Ghare Arunima' -- a calendar-based fun-filled list of activities for children to be implemented with the support of parents and grandparents, he said.

This will help sustain early learning and ensure school readiness of the children, the official said. It is important for families to keep their children engaged in meaningful activities at home, said the department's secretary Anu Garg while launching the programme through video-conference.

She hoped that the activities will keep the children stimulated and improve their psychosocial well being. It will also strengthen the bond between the members of the family, she said.

The programme stresses on reaching out to parents for keeping their children engaged in activities such as action songs, dance, painting and storytelling based on the prescribed theme of the month. It also focuses on the practice of good habits such as washing hands, hygiene and sanitation, and social distancing to prevent infection.

Further, the children will also be taught household chores such as folding clothes and watering plants, she said. She said the calendar of activities will be shared digitally with parents by the Anganwadi workers.

For homes without internet connectivity, printed copies of the calendar will be circulated, she said..

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UP hospital launches special drive for pregnant women during lockdown

The Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College, one of the frontline hospitals in western Uttar Pradesh for testing and treating coronavirus patients, has launched a special drive for regular monitoring of pregnant women during the lockdown. It i...

Singapore confirms 1,016 more coronavirus cases

Singapores health ministry said on Wednesday it had preliminarily confirmed another 1,016 cases of the novel coronavirus, taking total infections there to 10,141.The health ministry said most of the cases were among migrant workers living i...

Coronavirus: India readying rapid response teams for Bangladesh, Bhutan, SL and Afghanistan

India is readying separate rapid response teams for dispatching to friendly neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in spirit of its commitment to help them deal with the coronavirus pandemic, official sour...

UK inflation falls as shoppers turn cautious in virus crisis

Britains inflation rate dropped in March when oil prices tumbled and the coronavirus crisis escalated, official data showed on Wednesday, with a fall in clothing and footwear prices signaling how cautious shoppers were turning.In what is li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020