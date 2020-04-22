Left Menu
Development News Edition

HM Amit Shah speaks to doctors; appreciates their work, assures security

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 12:42 IST
HM Amit Shah speaks to doctors; appreciates their work, assures security

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, on Wednesday interacted with a group of doctors and representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and appreciated their good work besides assuring them security, officials said. This comes amid reports of attacks on healthcare workers and assaults on some doctors engaged in COVID-19 duties in different parts of the country.

The home minister interacted with the doctors and the IMA through video-conferencing, a home ministry official said. Shah appreciated their good work and assured them full security, the official said.

The home minister appealed to them to not do even a symbolic protest as the government is with the doctors, the official said. Later Shah tweeted, "Health Minister @drharshvardhan and I interacted with doctors & representatives of IMA through video conferencing." "The way our doctors are performing their duties in these testing times is exceptional. I urge every Indian to cooperate with doctors in this fight against COVID-19," he said.

In another tweet, the home minister said, "Safety and dignity of our doctors at their work place is non-negotiable. It is our collective responsibility to ensure conducive atmosphere for them at all times. I have assured doctors that Modi govt is committed to their cause and appealed to reconsider their proposed protest." The IMA was planning to stage protests against assaults on some doctors and healthcare workers engaged in COVID-19 duties. Later, it said it has withdrawn the protest.

There have been reports of doctors being abused, beaten and denied entry into residences. Families of at least two doctors, who succumbed to the novel coronavirus in Shillong and Chennai, had faced opposition while performing their last rites as the locals claimed that burying them in their localities may lead to the spread of the infection.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UP hospital launches special drive for pregnant women during lockdown

The Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College, one of the frontline hospitals in western Uttar Pradesh for testing and treating coronavirus patients, has launched a special drive for regular monitoring of pregnant women during the lockdown. It i...

Singapore confirms 1,016 more coronavirus cases

Singapores health ministry said on Wednesday it had preliminarily confirmed another 1,016 cases of the novel coronavirus, taking total infections there to 10,141.The health ministry said most of the cases were among migrant workers living i...

Coronavirus: India readying rapid response teams for Bangladesh, Bhutan, SL and Afghanistan

India is readying separate rapid response teams for dispatching to friendly neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in spirit of its commitment to help them deal with the coronavirus pandemic, official sour...

UK inflation falls as shoppers turn cautious in virus crisis

Britains inflation rate dropped in March when oil prices tumbled and the coronavirus crisis escalated, official data showed on Wednesday, with a fall in clothing and footwear prices signaling how cautious shoppers were turning.In what is li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020