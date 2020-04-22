Left Menu
Mumbai: Cop booked for abetting constable wife's suicide

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 14:12 IST
A case was registered against a constable from the State Reserve Police Force for allegedly abetting his wife's suicide in western suburb of Goregaon here, police said on Wednesday. An offence was registered against constable Pramod Berde after his wife Surekha, who was a constable with the Government Railway Police, committed suicide on Monday, an official said.

The deceased's brother approached the police with a complaint that Berde had been mentally harassing his sister, thus driving her to take the extreme step, he said. Berde had found his wife hanging from the ceiling of their home at SRPF camp on Monday, the official added.

"We have registered the case under section 306 (abetment of suicide), but no arrest has been made so far," senior inspector Gitendra Bhavsar of Vanrai police station said..

