Coronavirus cases cross 800 mark in AP, 56 more test positive

COVID-19 cases crossed the 800-mark in Andhra Pradesh, reaching 813 as 56 new cases were added in the state in the last 24 hours ending Wednesday morning. The coronavirus toll also rose to 24 while as many patients had recovered and been discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, a latest CoViD-19 bulletin said.

It said 5,757 samples were tested during the period, of which 5,701 turned negative. Kurnool and Guntur districts continued to maintain a worrisome trend as they added 19 new cases each, aggregating 203 and 177 respectively, the top two in the state.

Though the bulletin did not give any details about the new patients, sources in the COVID-19 Command Control Centre here said they were the secondary contacts of the Tablighi Jamaat attendees. Guntur district also reported two more deaths in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to eight, the highest in the state.

At the same time, eight coronavirus patients got cured and discharged from hospital in Guntur, five in Anantapuramu, four each in SPS Nellore and Kadapa, two in Krishna and one in Visakhapatnam. The total number of patients discharged in the state now increased to 120.

AP now has 669 active coronavirus cases..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.