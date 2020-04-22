Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus cases cross 800 mark in AP, 56 more test positive

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 22-04-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 14:35 IST
Coronavirus cases cross 800 mark in AP, 56 more test positive

COVID-19 cases crossed the 800-mark in Andhra Pradesh, reaching 813 as 56 new cases were added in the state in the last 24 hours ending Wednesday morning. The coronavirus toll also rose to 24 while as many patients had recovered and been discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, a latest CoViD-19 bulletin said.

It said 5,757 samples were tested during the period, of which 5,701 turned negative. Kurnool and Guntur districts continued to maintain a worrisome trend as they added 19 new cases each, aggregating 203 and 177 respectively, the top two in the state.

Though the bulletin did not give any details about the new patients, sources in the COVID-19 Command Control Centre here said they were the secondary contacts of the Tablighi Jamaat attendees. Guntur district also reported two more deaths in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to eight, the highest in the state.

At the same time, eight coronavirus patients got cured and discharged from hospital in Guntur, five in Anantapuramu, four each in SPS Nellore and Kadapa, two in Krishna and one in Visakhapatnam. The total number of patients discharged in the state now increased to 120.

AP now has 669 active coronavirus cases..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

FT analysis sees UK coronavirus death toll at 41,000

The novel coronavirus outbreak has caused as many as 41,000 deaths in the United Kingdom, according to a Financial Times analysis of statistics office data.The FT extrapolation is based on the number of all fatalities in official data recor...

Over 154 cr students hit by schools,colleges closure due to COVID-19; girls to be worst hit: UNESCO

Over 154 crore students are severely impacted by the closure of educational institutions across the world amid the COVID-19 outbreak due to which girls will be the worst hit as it will lead to increased drop-out rates and further entrench g...

Police arrest suspected armed man following incident in English town

British police said they had arrested a man after armed officers responded to reports that of a suspect brandishing weapons on the balcony of a block of apartments in Chatham, Kent, southeast England.Footage on social media had appeared to ...

Warner Bros to release 'Scoob!' straight to on-demand in May

Warner Bros Studio is sending its upcoming animated film Scoob straight to premium on-demand as opposed to waiting for a theatrical release once the coronavirus threat subsides. Based on Hanna-Barbera Productions Scooby-Doo franchise, the m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020