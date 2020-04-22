Left Menu
Delhi govt warns liquor vends, clubs, hotels against selling liquor during lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 14:54 IST
Delhi govt warns liquor vends, clubs, hotels against selling liquor during lockdown

The Delhi government has warned hotels, clubs, restaurants and liquor vends against selling liquor during the ongoing lockdown in the national capital. The move comes after the Excise Department noticed that some establishments are smuggling out liquor from their premises.

In an order, Excise Commissioner Ravi Dhawan said all the licensee such as clubs, hotels, restaurants, wholesale and liquor outlets are warned against indulging in unlawful activities of sale of liquor during the lockdown until further orders. "Strict action, including cancellation of license and blacklisting, will be taken..." Dhawan said in the order.

With liquor vends, clubs and other such establishments shut since the nationwide lockdown, the Delhi Police and the Excise Department have cracked down on those indulging in selling or transporting alcohol illegally, and seized nearly 8,400 liquor bottles of different brands. Among the nearly 14 arrested include a Delhi Police constable and a milkman who were allegedly transporting alcohol. In another case, police intercepted an ambulance, which was illegally transporting 25 cartons of liquor.  Earlier this month, the Excise Department raided a club in Punjabi Bagh area in west Delhi for selling alcohol at a higher rate during the lockdown. In a separate raid, the department seized 6,100 bottles, including some high-end brands. PTI BUN KJ

