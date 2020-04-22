TN govt announces intensified measures to stem COVID-19 spread

Left Menu
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-04-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 15:07 IST
With the city recording the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases in Tamil Nadu, the state government on Wednesday announced intensified measures to stem the spread of the pandemic, including expediting contact tracing and testing those with symptoms like fever. Of the 1,596 positive cases reported so far in Tamil Nadu, the state capital has 358 infections, followed by Coimbatore (134) and Tirupur (109).

Chief Minister K Palaniswami said he has directed implementing a series of measures to check the spread of the contagion in the city. "Considering the prevailing situation, I have directed steps to completely curb public movement in containment zones, expedite contact tracing and subject them to tests, and carry out coronavirus testing on those in the city limits with symptoms like breathlessnes, fever and throat pain," he said in a statement.

Two senior IAS officials have been additionally appointed as zonal officers for this purpose, he said. Further, catering to the frontline workers in the battle against coronavirus, Palaniswami announced hiking the ex- gratia to Rs 50 lakh to the kin of such personnel if they die while on COVID-19 duty.

The amount is presently Rs 10 lakh. Further, the government will provide a job to one person from such victims' families on compassionate grounds and based on their qualification, he said.

If such frontline workers, both from the public and private sectors, died while on COVID-19 duty, their burial with due protection and respect will be ensured by the government as it is its duty to recognise their selfless service, he added. Besides, the work of medical professionals in both public and private sectors and others will be recognised and such persons will be provided with awards, he said.

In the event of medical workers in private hospitals contracting the virus, the Health department protocols in this regard will be duly followed, and all preventive measures will be put in place and medical services will be later allowed to resume there, the Chief Minister said..

