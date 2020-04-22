Coronavirus: 4 pm media briefing cancelled for today

The daily 4 pm media briefing by Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry regarding COVID-19 has been cancelled on Wednesday, informed government sources.

The media briefing was cancelled because of a Cabinet meeting and the subsequent briefing this evening, which will carry the Health Ministry related information.

Notably, the daily media briefing is addressed by Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry, Dr Raman R. Gangakhedkar, head of the Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases Division in the Indian Council of Medical Research and Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, MHA. (ANI)

