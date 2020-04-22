Left Menu
Development News Edition

Army jawan's wife sexually harassed in UP's Muzaffarnagar, accused at large

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 22-04-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 15:34 IST
Army jawan's wife sexually harassed in UP's Muzaffarnagar, accused at large

A 30-year-old wife of an Army soldier allegedly faced sexual harassment from a man while alone at home in Luhsana village in Budhana area here, police said. The incident happened on Tuesday and a case was registered against the accused who is absconding, they said.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim, it is alleged that the accused entered the house while alone and sexually harassed her. She cried out for help and the accused escaped. The woman's husband is an Army jawan is on duty, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Holocaust remembrance event goes online due to virus

The March of the Living, an annual event that brings together survivors in Poland to remember the Holocaust, moved online for the first time as coronavirus restrictions prevented it taking place as usual. Participants usually meet to march ...

146 Indian crew members stuck on cruise to disembark in Mumbai

As many as 146 Indian crew members stranded on a cruise ship due to the coronavirus pandemic, will disembark in Mumbai on Thursday, over a month after it set off from Thailand, the Maharashtra Chief Ministers Office CMO said on Wednesday. T...

S.Korea finds patients testing positive post-recovery from coronavirus barely infectious

Patients who tested positive for novel coronavirus after recovering from their first bout of the illness appeared to be far less infectious the second time round, South Koreas health authorities said on Wednesday.While the trend in new case...

Mask fashionistas get creative in the age of coronavirus

In the weeks since the coronavirus pandemic put the world into a tailspin, the humble face mask has evolved into an American fashion statement.Now available in a myriad of styles and patterns, the now-ubiquitious facial covering has quickly...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020