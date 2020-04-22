Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Cabinet nod to ordinance to protect healthcare personnel from attacks

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 15:36 IST
COVID-19: Cabinet nod to ordinance to protect healthcare personnel from attacks

Against the backdrop of attacks on healthcare personnel fighting coronavirus, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance making acts of violence against them as cognizable and non-bailable offences, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said. He said the proposed ordinance also provides for compensation for injury to healthcare service personnel or for causing damage or loss to property.

The proposed ordinance will amend the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. It will help protect healthcare service personnel and their living and working premises against violence. Asked whether the new changes in the law will be applicable even after the threat of COVID-19 is over, Javadekar told reporters that the ordinance has been approved to amend the Epidemic Act. "But it is a good beginning," he said, without elaborating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Holocaust remembrance event goes online due to virus

The March of the Living, an annual event that brings together survivors in Poland to remember the Holocaust, moved online for the first time as coronavirus restrictions prevented it taking place as usual. Participants usually meet to march ...

146 Indian crew members stuck on cruise to disembark in Mumbai

As many as 146 Indian crew members stranded on a cruise ship due to the coronavirus pandemic, will disembark in Mumbai on Thursday, over a month after it set off from Thailand, the Maharashtra Chief Ministers Office CMO said on Wednesday. T...

S.Korea finds patients testing positive post-recovery from coronavirus barely infectious

Patients who tested positive for novel coronavirus after recovering from their first bout of the illness appeared to be far less infectious the second time round, South Koreas health authorities said on Wednesday.While the trend in new case...

Mask fashionistas get creative in the age of coronavirus

In the weeks since the coronavirus pandemic put the world into a tailspin, the humble face mask has evolved into an American fashion statement.Now available in a myriad of styles and patterns, the now-ubiquitious facial covering has quickly...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020