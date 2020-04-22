COVID-19: Cabinet nod to ordinance to protect healthcare personnel from attacks

Against the backdrop of attacks on healthcare personnel fighting coronavirus, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance making acts of violence against them as cognizable and non-bailable offences, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said. He said the proposed ordinance also provides for compensation for injury to healthcare service personnel or for causing damage or loss to property.

The proposed ordinance will amend the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. It will help protect healthcare service personnel and their living and working premises against violence. Asked whether the new changes in the law will be applicable even after the threat of COVID-19 is over, Javadekar told reporters that the ordinance has been approved to amend the Epidemic Act. "But it is a good beginning," he said, without elaborating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.