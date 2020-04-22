COVID-19 pandemic: Group of civil servants providing face masks to frontline workers in Rajasthan

COVID-19 pandemic: Group of civil servants providing face masks to frontline workers in RajasthanPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-04-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 15:40 IST
A group of civil servants in Rajasthan is providing face masks to the frontline workers and the needy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Regar Officers' Club, a group of 130 officials who are in various all India and state services, has provided masks to police personnel deputed in Jaipur, Dausa, Alwar, Sikar and Jhunjhunu districts, a member of the club said on Wednesday.
He said the group has also given face masks to cleaners and other staff of Jaipur Municipal Corporation and health workers of Kanwatia hospital. Besides, Regar Officers' Club also donated Rs 1.01 lakh to the chief minister's relief fund, the member said.
President of Regar Officers' Club, Jai Narayan Sher, said 600 dry ration kits have also been distributed to the poor in Girdharipura, Sirsi, Jagatpura, Jhotwada, Ambedakar Nagar and Jaipur. “Policemen, medical and health staff and staff of municipal corporation are continuously doing duty and they are in high risk therefore we focused on providing them help,” Sher, an IPS officer posted as DIG Crime, said.
The group has distributed 8,500 masks so far, he added..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
